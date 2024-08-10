Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target at $62.00

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,648,000 after acquiring an additional 678,722 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after buying an additional 310,012 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,030 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $51.54 on Monday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

