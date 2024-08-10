Analysts Set Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) PT at $77.67

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.60.
Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Knife River stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. Knife River has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Knife River will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.
