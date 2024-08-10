Analysts Set Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) PT at $77.67

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.60.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Knife River by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Knife River by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 121,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. Knife River has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Knife River will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

