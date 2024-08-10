Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price at $99.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

