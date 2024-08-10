Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Anika Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ANIK remained flat at $25.68 on Friday. 51,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,498. The stock has a market cap of $374.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.83. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $29.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANIK shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.