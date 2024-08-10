Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.27. 40,582,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,924,113. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

