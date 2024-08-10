Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth approximately $31,504,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 116.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,330 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.97. 120,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $123.82. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawkins

In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,120.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $112,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

