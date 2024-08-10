Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Nathan’s Famous worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 279,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 0.3 %

Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.85. 8,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708. The company has a market cap of $297.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.23. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

About Nathan’s Famous

(Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.