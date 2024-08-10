Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,710. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4268 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

