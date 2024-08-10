Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.66. 379,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

