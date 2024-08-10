Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $123.56. The stock had a trading volume of 253,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,850. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

