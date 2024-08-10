Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 193,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 27,218 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,093,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,545. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

