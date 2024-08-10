Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,271 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,508. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,255,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,392,225. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

