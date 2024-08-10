Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Down 0.8%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.19. 50,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 72,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Applied Energetics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $249.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative return on equity of 429.18% and a negative net margin of 352.04%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

