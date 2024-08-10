Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.26, Zacks reports.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 134,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,679. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

