Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) versus IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Critical Contrast

Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aptorum Group and IDEAYA Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group $431,378.00 32.44 -$2.83 million N/A N/A IDEAYA Biosciences $11.96 million 239.76 -$112.96 million ($2.01) -18.85

Aptorum Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A IDEAYA Biosciences -483.05% -20.09% -19.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Aptorum Group and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.8% of Aptorum Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Aptorum Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aptorum Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aptorum Group and IDEAYA Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 12 1 3.08

IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus target price of $55.90, suggesting a potential upside of 47.53%. Given IDEAYA Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDEAYA Biosciences is more favorable than Aptorum Group.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A. The company is also developing ALS-2/3 for the treatment of gram+ve bacterial infections; RPIDD, a pathogen molecular diagnostic; NativusWell DOI (NLS-2), a dietary supplement; NLS-1 for the treatment of endometriosis; DLS-1+2 to treat NSCLC with mutation; DLS-3, an autoimmune small molecule; and CLS-1 for the treatment of obesity. Its pipeline products enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platforms for treatment of metabolic diseases. The company also focuses on therapeutic and diagnostic projects in neurology, gastroenterology, metabolic disorders, women's health, and other disease areas. In addition, it operates a medical clinic. The company was formerly known as APTUS Holdings Limited and changed its name to Aptorum Group Limited in October 2017. Aptorum Group Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Aptorum Group Limited is a subsidiary of Jurchen Investment Corporation.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability. It offers preclinical research programs focused on pharmacological inhibition; DECIPHER dual CRISPR library for synthetic lethality target and biomarker discovery; and INQUIRE chemical library and HARMONY machine-learning engines to enhance its drug discovery platform. The company has strategic alliances with GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Novartis International Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amgen Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Cancer Research UK, and the University of Manchester. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

