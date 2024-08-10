Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15, Zacks reports.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 7.5 %

Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 39,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,188. The company has a market cap of $9.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.27. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

