Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.97.

ARMK traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,853. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aramark by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,977,000 after buying an additional 720,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 274,780 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

