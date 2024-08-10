Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ARKR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.00. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,339.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

