Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08 to $0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million to $142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.32 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.140 EPS.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ARLO traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $11.40. 3,411,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,755. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arlo Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.