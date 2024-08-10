Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.4 %
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $39.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.