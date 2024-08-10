Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.
