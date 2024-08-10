Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.03

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and traded as high as $13.20. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 198,754 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

