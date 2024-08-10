ASD Price Down 8.5% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. ASD has a market cap of $24.80 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,922.23 or 0.96432226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007498 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03683329 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,361,694.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

