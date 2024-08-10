Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Astec Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

ASTE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. 93,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $723.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASTE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASTE

About Astec Industries

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.