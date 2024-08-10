Atb Cap Markets Comments on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,543. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3,222.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 111,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 108,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,576,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,543,000 after buying an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 17.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.