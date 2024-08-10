Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

AESI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AESI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 504,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,551. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $1,059,560.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 983,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,243.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 3,248 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and have sold 163,093 shares valued at $3,854,460. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

