Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Atmos Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-6.800 EPS.
Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.05. 674,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.00. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $132.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.
Insider Activity at Atmos Energy
In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Atmos Energy Company Profile
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
