AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. 22,819,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,708,528. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

