Audius (AUDIO) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Audius has a market capitalization of $152.16 million and $10.20 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Audius has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,277,757,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,616,147 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

