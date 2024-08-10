Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Increased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after buying an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $619,404,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.



