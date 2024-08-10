AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AvePoint updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

AvePoint Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -125.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,323,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,981,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $965,600. Insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Further Reading

