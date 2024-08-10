Avicanna (OTC:AVCNF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Avicanna Inc. (OTC:AVCNF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 18,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Avicanna Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Avicanna Company Profile

Avicanna Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of evidence-based products for consumer medical and pharmaceutical segments worldwide. The company collaborates with Canadian academic and medical institutions. Its scientific platform includes research and development, and clinical development that leads to the commercialization of approximately twenty products across four main market segments.

