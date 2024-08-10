Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,796. Avinger has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avinger will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Stories

