Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Buys £157.43 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter bought 13 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,211 ($15.48) per share, for a total transaction of £157.43 ($201.19).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Miles Ingrey-Counter bought 11 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.40) per share, with a total value of £141.13 ($180.36).

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 1,256 ($16.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,294.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £376.80 million, a PE ratio of -2,920.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. Avon Protection plc has a 52-week low of GBX 582 ($7.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,408 ($17.99).

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,348.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVON. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.55) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

