Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,216 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,776. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $196.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.64.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

