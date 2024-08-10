Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $365.00 at Northland Securities

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $330.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXON. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AXON traded down $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $365.00. The company had a trading volume of 997,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.84 and its 200 day moving average is $296.24. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $189.12 and a 52-week high of $371.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.06%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.3% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.