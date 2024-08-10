Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at UBS Group

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.38.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AXSM
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics
In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,898 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 156.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.