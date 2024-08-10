Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at UBS Group

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.09. 428,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,726. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,898 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 156.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

