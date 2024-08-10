AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AZEK updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

AZEK Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $39.06. 3,072,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

