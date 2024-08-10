AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. Citigroup cut their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of AZEK traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. AZEK has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. AZEK’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AZEK by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,354,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

