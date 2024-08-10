Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Lowered to C$55.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$56.60 to C$55.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.00.

Shares of TSE:BDGI traded down C$1.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$36.64. 84,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.80. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$32.25 and a twelve month high of C$51.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Mary Jordan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.72 per share, with a total value of C$41,720.00. In other news, Director Mary Jordan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $292,023. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

