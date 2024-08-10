Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires New Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 129,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $63.03. 137,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,385. The company has a market capitalization of $393.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.10. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

