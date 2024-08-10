Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 577,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 69.21%. The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

