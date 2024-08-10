Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046,913 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $104,346,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after buying an additional 2,242,823 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,686,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,773,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,509,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

