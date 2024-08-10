Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $204,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 390,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,657,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,282. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

