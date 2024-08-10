Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 104 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $98.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,951. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

