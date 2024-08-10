Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 573.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,207 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 8,345,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,546,901. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.