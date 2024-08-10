Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BALY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. 348,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The firm has a market cap of $693.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.10. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.23. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $621.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 93,681 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bally’s by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bally’s by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 44,702 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 27,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

