Bank of America Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $132.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $160.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Airbnb stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,965. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.43. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

