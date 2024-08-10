Bank of America Upgrades Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) to Neutral

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUPV

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Shares of SUPV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.84.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $391.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 1,262.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.