Barclays Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $216.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $214.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,757. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $2.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

